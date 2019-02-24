Democrats fill at-large vacancy on Salt Lake County Council

A woman who made unsuccessful bids for Congress and Salt Lake County mayor has been elected by Democratic party members to the Salt Lake County Council.
Shireen Ghorbani topped nine other candidates in a Saturday special election to fill the at-large seat left open when Jenny Wilson was elected county mayor last month.
Ghorbani is a communications professional at the University of Utah.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports she drew 72 percent of the vote in second-round balloting against longtime activist and former Democratic party vice chairwoman Josie Valdez.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
Ghorbani is due to be sworn in on Tuesday to the nine-member council and serve through the end of Wilson's term in 2020.
Wilson replaced Ben McAdams as mayor after McAdams was elected to Congress last November.
Comments