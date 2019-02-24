New website focuses on problem Omaha rental properties

Several advocacy groups have combined to set up a website that focuses public attention on problem rental properties in Omaha and the need for an inspection program.
The site unveiled Tuesday is called We Don't Slum, which is a play on the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce's We Don't Coast slogan.
On it are photos and videos submitted by renters or taken by advocacy group members showing dilapidated conditions inside and outside rental units. Those include overflowing dumpsters, cracks in walls and windows, dead mice, moldy surfaces, rusted shelving and cockroaches.
Renters can post photos to social media with the hashtag #wedontslum.
The city inspects rental properties only when a complaint is made, but advocates say more housing problems can be uncovered and solved if units are inspected regularly.
