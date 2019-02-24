3rd time a charm? Wolf’s police fee plan gets new attention

Gov. Tom Wolf's latest effort to impose a fee on municipalities that rely solely on state troopers, instead of local police, is generating new conversations, if not an embrace.
The Democrat is trying for a third time to impose a fee on a lengthening list of municipalities that are ditching their own police departments.
The issue has long been a sore spot, but even more so lately as a growing portion of highway funds are getting diverted, possibly unconstitutionally, to the state police budget.
Republican state Sen. Pat Stefano of Fayette County says he wants to explore expanding state police fees for a wide range of services they provide and encouraging municipalities to share police services.
State troopers are the sole police force in about half the state's 2,561 municipalities.
