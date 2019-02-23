Sen. Feinstein debates children over climate change

In this image from video provided by Morissa Zuckerman, U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks with a group of students who wanted to discuss the Green New Deal, an ambitious Democrat plan to shift the U.S. economy from fossil fuels and to renewable sources such as wind and solar power, at her office in San Francisco. The students are members of Sunrise Movement, an activist group that encourages children to combat climate change. (Morissa Zuckerman via AP) Morissa Zuckerman AP