Officials postpone deciding ex-HR director’s severance

Providence officials have postponed deciding on a $127,000 severance package for the city's former human resources director.
The City Council Committee on Claims and Pending Suits voted to continue the discussion on Sybil Bailey's separation agreement Tuesday.
Bailey abruptly resigned Feb. 4 after more than 16 years on the job.
The city has promised not to challenge Bailey's pension as part of the agreement that also includes pay for unused vacation days and health benefits until February 2020.
In exchange, Bailey has agreed not to sue the city or disclose any terms of the agreement.
Both Bailey and Mayor Jorge Elorza's administration have declined to comment on the agreement and why she isn't working for the city.
It is unclear when the committee will meet again.
