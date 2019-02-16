Descendants of presidents at Little White House in Key West

Descendants of four former United States presidents are in Key West to speak about their famous forbears during a forum at the Harry S. Truman Little White House, Florida's only presidential museum.
The Saturday afternoon presentation features Truman's grandson Clifton Truman Daniel, Gerald Ford's daughter Susan Ford Bales, Dwight Eisenhower's granddaughter Mary Jean Eisenhower and William McKinley's great-great-nephew Jack Massee McKinley.
The quartet is to discuss challenges and benefits of growing up in a presidential family, assassination attempts and other dangers faced by their renowned relatives and family memories illustrated by photographs from their private collections.
Truman spent 11 working vacations at the Little White House during his 1945-1953 administration.
The residence also has accommodated former presidents Eisenhower, Franklin D. Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton.
