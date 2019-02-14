City councilors propose ban on plastic shopping bags

A pair of Cranston city councilmen is proposing a ban on certain types of plastic shopping bags.
The ordinance proposed by Councilman Christopher Paplauskas and Councilman John Donegan targets "plastic carryout bags" for prohibition. The Providence Journal reports the ordinance faces opposition from Republican Mayor Allan Fung, who says business owners have told him a ban would harm their businesses.
Fung says he would support a policy that provides incentives for reusable bags, rather than an outright ban that could add more costs to businesses that use plastic bags.
The proposed ordinance is scheduled for a hearing before the City Council's ordinance committee on March 14.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
Comments