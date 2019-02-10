Arizona couple’s lawsuit says police used stun gun 11 times

A man and his wife are suing a Phoenix suburb and three of its police officers for alleged excessive force during a 2017 traffic stop.
A lawyer for the couple says body camera video shows police officers using a stun gun 11 times on then-37-year-old Johnny Wheatcroft after he questioned why he had to provide identification.
Glendale police say Wheatcroft was seen reaching under his seat for a backpack and "continued to argue, yell and physically resist" the officers as they tried to remove him from the vehicle.
A federal lawsuit says police used excessive force and violated Wheatcroft's civil rights.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
It also says Wheatcroft's wife and two children saw the traffic stop and still suffer from trauma.
The suit seeks damages to be determined at trial.
Comments