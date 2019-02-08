District Attorney O’Neill makes another AG run in 2020

The chief prosecutor in a large North Carolina county is making another run for attorney general.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced Friday that he will seek the Republican nomination next year to become state government's top lawyer.
O'Neill has been Forsyth County's district attorney since 2009 and worked in the prosecutor's office for more than 20 years following work at a private law firm. He lost to Buck Newton in the 2016 GOP primary for attorney general. Democrat Josh Stein narrowly defeated Newton in the general election. Campaign filing starts in December.
O'Neill says if elected he would work to clear untested sexual assault kits in local law enforcement custody, combat opioids, defend capital murder convictions and bring "a mission of safety, security and justice to the state."
