District attorney begins review of fatal police shooting

Timothy Nelson, of Oak Creek, Wis., places small flags in a bouquet near a squad car adorned with flowers as a memorial for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner at the Neighborhood Task Force police building in Milwaukee on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Police are collecting evidence at a Milwaukee home where a police officer was fatally shot while serving a warrant. Investigators say 35-year-old Officer Matthew Rittner was killed Wednesday as members of Milwaukee's Tactical Enforcement Unit served the warrant on someone suspected of illegally selling firearms and drugs. Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP Mike De Sisti