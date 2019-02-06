National Politics

February 6, 2019 8:18 AM

Man whose case led to death penalty overturn pleads guilty

The Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Del.

The man whose case led to Delaware's death penalty being overturned by the state Supreme Court has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and a weapons charge in a 2015 killing.

The News Journal reports 29-year-old Benjamin Rauf was charged in the drug-related killing of Shazim Uppal, a fellow Temple University law school graduate.

Prosecutors had planned to seek the death penalty against Rauf, but the judge sought a state Supreme Court opinion on Delaware's law after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling regarding Florida's similar death penalty statute. Delaware's law was ruled unconstitutional.

Rauf's case presented a second test for Delaware law, when public defenders asked a judge to toss evidence they argued was gathered from an unconstitutional search of cellphone location records. Attorneys were awaiting a decision when Rauf pleaded Monday.

