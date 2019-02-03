National Politics

Out-of-state money boosts Collins after Supreme Court vote

The Associated Press

February 03, 2019 11:58 AM

FILE- In this Oct. 5, 2018, file photo Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks with reporters after speaking on the Senate floor, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Records show that Collins had the best fundraising quarter of her career after she delivered a pivotal vote that helped seat Brett Kavanaugh on the U.S. Supreme Court.
BANGOR, Maine

Records show that Maine Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins had the best fundraising quarter of her career after she delivered a pivotal vote that helped seat Brett Kavanaugh on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Bangor Daily News reports that after announcing her decision to vote in favor of Kavanaugh's nomination during a speech on the Senate floor in early October, Collins raised $1.8 million in the final quarter of 2018.

Federal Election Commission records show that of the nearly $900,000 Collins received from individual donors who contributed more than $200 to her campaign, just $19,000 came from individuals with Maine addresses.

Collins' deputy campaign treasurer Amy Abbott says they made an effort to have a strong quarter to show Collins is "prepared to run a vigorous campaign in 2020."

