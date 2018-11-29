2nd man quits South Carolina college panel after criticism

The interim director of South Carolina's college oversight agency is leaving after state lawmakers questioned his pay raise of more than $91,000.
News outlets reported Jeff Schilz of the South Carolina Higher Education Commission told the agency's board Tuesday he is resigning. Schilz said he will stay two more weeks to assure a smooth transition.
He told the board this is the right time to leave.
Schilz is the second official to leave in the last two months, after his raise became an issue.
Former chairman Tim Hofferth resigned in October, after one of the state's most power lawmakers urged him to quit because of his approval of the raise.
Schilz repaid the money after Senate President Pro Tem Hugh Leatherman of Florence said the raise was unauthorized.
