Board looking at Congress district absentee ‘irregularities’

The North Carolina elections board is investigating absentee ballot "irregularities" in the 9th Congressional District — a probe that apparently led board members to delay finalizing the district's election results.
Elections board spokesman Patrick Gannon confirmed probe details Wednesday, the day after the board voted to push back a decision on the 9th District until at least Friday.
Gannon separately said a board investigator took absentee ballot request forms and ballot envelopes from Bladen County, partially in the district. Bladen elections board Chairman Bobby Ludlum said the investigator took "several" mail-in ballot envelopes right after Election Day.
Republican Mark Harris leads Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes in the eight-county district. The board's web site shows less than 700 mail-in absentee ballots were cast for the race in Bladen County.
