Maine senators criticize Trump over Khashoggi killing

Maine's two senators have criticized President Donald Trump over his response to the CIA's assessment of the involvement of Saudi Arabia's crown prince in the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi (jah-MAHL' khahr-SHOHK'-jee).
Trump said last week the CIA report had "feelings certain ways" but no clear conclusion linking the crown prince to the killing.
Republican Sen. Susan Collins posted on Twitter Sunday saying that Trump was making a "grave mistake" in ignoring the CIA's findings. She says if the president fails to act, Congress must act, instead.
Independent Sen. Angus King took a similar tone on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday, saying it's "pretty clear" that the crown prince had a role in Khashoggi's killing.
King says giving a pass to the crown prince undermines U.S. authority.
