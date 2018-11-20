Alaska lieutenant governor considers her political future

Alaska Lt. Gov. Valerie Davidson said she hasn't ruled anything out about continuing her political career when the new administration enters office next month.
While on a trip to Bethel last week, Davidson told KYUK-AM that becoming governor was a high school ambition, noting that she still has time to possibly pursue that career goal at a later date.
"If I'm interested in running for governor, if that's going to be a four-year time frame, whether that's eight years or 12 years, I have time," Davidson said. "I'm 51, so I'm going to kind of see what that is."
The state's first female Alaska Native lieutenant governor entered the role under Gov. Bill Walker after Byron Mallott resigned in October. Davidson previously served as the commissioner of the state Department of Health and Social Services after working about 18 years in the health care field.
She will leave office when Republican Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy becomes Alaska's top elected official Dec. 3.
"People have asked me, you know, what are you going to do next, and my immediate plan is I am going to sleep," Davidson said. "I'm probably going to enjoy my first full night of sleep that I've had in about four years."
Before leaving, Davidson expects her next couple of weeks to be consumed by certifying election results.
She said she hopes that Dunleavy's transition into office will be smooth, noting that the incoming administration is going to need to reach out to rural Alaskans.
"For too long women, and women of color, and Alaska Native women have not been represented, and so I would say it's about time," Davidson said. "And that if we want to have true representation in our state and in our country, our leadership needs to look like the people that we serve."
Comments