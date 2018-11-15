Hearing set for Republican seeking to seize US House ballots

A hearing is set for a New Mexico Republican who is seeking to impound absentee ballots in a key county that decided a U.S. House race in favor of her Democratic opponent.
State District Judge Manuel Arrieta is scheduled Friday to hear arguments in response to an emergency petition filed by Yvette Herrell, who wants to inspect absentee ballots from Dona Ana County.
The AP called the race for Democrat Xochitl (ZOH'-cheel) Torres Small after those absentee ballots tallied the day after the election put her over the top.
Court documents filed by Herrell's lawyers cited "chain-of-custody issues and other improprieties" but didn't give details.
Herrell hasn't provided any evidence about the alleged irregularities. Her campaign has not returned repeated voicemails, text messages and emails from The Associated Press.
