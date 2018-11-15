Ex-death row inmate who beat sex trafficking case arrested

This undated booking photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Public Safety shows Isaiah McCoy. McCoy, an ex-death row inmate, was arrested a day after a judge ordered his release from federal custody when prosecutors dropped sex trafficking charges against him. McCoy was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at the Honolulu airport on a traffic warrant. On Tuesday, prosecutors dismissed allegations he forced, threatened and coerced women into prostitution in Hawaii. (Hawaii Department of Public Safety via AP) Hawaii Department of Public Safety AP