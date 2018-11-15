Wyoming canvassing board certifies election results

The Wyoming State Canvassing Board has certified results of last week's general election.
The action on Wednesday affirms the election of all five statewide elected officials, 75 Wyoming State Legislators, one U.S Senator, one U.S Representative and the retention of 18 state judges.
The State Canvassing Board consists of Gov. Matt Mead, Secretary of State Edward Buchanan, State Auditor Cynthia Cloud and State Treasurer Mark Gordon.
State Election Director Kai Schon says 205,275 Wyoming voters cast a ballot and 30 percent of those ballots were cast absentee. It was the highest number of votes ever cast in a midterm election.
