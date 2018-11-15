U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine, speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Augusta, Maine. Poliquin filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap in an attempt to stop a tabulation of ranked-choice ballots in his race against Democratic challenger Jared Golden.
U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine, speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Augusta, Maine. Poliquin filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap in an attempt to stop a tabulation of ranked-choice ballots in his race against Democratic challenger Jared Golden. Robert F. Bukaty AP Photo
Maine election officials near final tally in US House race

The Associated Press

November 15, 2018 10:33 AM

AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine election officials are preparing for final tabulations in the first congressional election to be decided by ranked balloting even as they await a federal judge's ruling on a request to halt the tallies.

The secretary of state declined a request by Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin to stop the election process without a court order. Final tabulations and an announcement of the winner are expected around noon Thursday.

A federal judge, meanwhile, said he aims to weigh in Thursday on Poliquin's lawsuit seeking to overturn Maine's new voting system.

Poliquin is in a tight race with Democrat Jared Golden.

Both candidates collected about 46 percent of Maine's 2nd Congressional District votes in the first round of counting. The ranked system requires additional voting rounds until someone receives a majority.

