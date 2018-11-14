Mattis: War-trophy bells’ return to help US, Philippine ties

U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis shakes hands with Philippines Ambassador Jose Manuel G. Romualdez at the Bells of Balangiga during a visit on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming. Mattis was one hand to visit the Bells of Balangiga, which will be planned to be returned to the Philippines. (Blaine McCartney/The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP) /The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP) Blaine McCartney AP