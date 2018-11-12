Group rescinds speaker invite for deputy cleared in shooting

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 17, 2017 file photo, Betty Shelby leaves the courtroom with her husband, Dave Shelby, right, after the jury in her case began deliberations in Tulsa, Okla. The Oklahoma deputy acquitted in a 2016 fatal shooting of an unarmed black man is no longer scheduled to speak at a homicide investigators conference in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. News outlets report the Southeastern Homicide Investigators Association rescinded Roger County Sheriff’s Deputy Betty Shelby’s invitation on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, following pressure from civil rights leaders. Shelby is a former Tulsa police officer charged and acquitted of manslaughter in the killing of Terence Crutcher. She later resigned.

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 17, 2017 file photo, Betty Shelby leaves the courtroom with her husband, Dave Shelby, right, after the jury in her case began deliberations in Tulsa, Okla. The Oklahoma deputy acquitted in a 2016 fatal shooting of an unarmed black man is no longer scheduled to speak at a homicide investigators conference in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Sue Ogrocki, File FILE - In this Wednesday, May 17, 2017 file photo, Betty Shelby leaves the courtroom with her husband, Dave Shelby, right, after the jury in her case began deliberations in Tulsa, Okla. The Oklahoma deputy acquitted in a 2016 fatal shooting of an unarmed black man is no longer scheduled to speak at a homicide investigators conference in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. AP Photo