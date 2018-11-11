Florida, Georgia testing strength of new Dem coalition

For much of the country, the 2018 midterm season is over.
But unresolved races in Florida and Georgia are testing the strength of a Trump-era political realignment among voters by culture and class.
In both states, fresh-faced African-American Democratic candidates for governor trailed their older, white Republican competitors by a tiny fraction of the electorate on Saturday.
They trailed even after Democrats elsewhere won the House majority thanks to a coalition of suburban women, young people and minorities. That same coalition may not be enough to score decisive victories in Florida and Georgia, however.
Win or lose, Democrats see signs of hope — and danger — in both states as their party begins to eye the next presidential contest.
