Saudi sisters’ tragic end in NY shows perils for runaways

FILE - These two undated file photos provided by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) show sisters Rotana, left, and Tala Farea, whose fully clothed bodies, bound together with tape and facing each other, were discovered on on the banks of New York City’s Hudson River waterfront on Oct. 24, 2018. The apparent suicide the sisters highlights the often secretive and risky attempts by Saudi women trying to flee abusive families. (NYPD via AP, File)