Colorado AG candidates clash over credentials in debate

Colorado's major party candidates for attorney general are challenging each other's experience in their race to succeed Republican Cynthia Coffman.
The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports that Republican George Brauchler and Democrat Phil Weiser clashed over credentials during a debate on Saturday sponsored by Club 20, an association of counties in western Colorado.
Brauchler is a suburban Denver prosecutor known for prosecuting Aurora theater shooter James Holmes.
Weiser is a former University of Colorado law school dean who served as a deputy attorney general under President Barack Obama.
Candidates for state treasurer and secretary of state as well as Colorado's expansive 3rd Congressional District also debated Saturday in Grand Junction.
