Oklahoma voters can update information online soon

Oklahoma voters wanting to change their party affiliation or their address can now do so online for the first time starting Monday.
The Oklahoma State Election Board is releasing a new online form for registered voters to update their information, the Oklahoman reported . Voters can use the form to change their affiliation to one of the state's three recognized political parties or to be independent. They can also update their residential or mailing address as long as it's within the same county.
The website will still require the same affirmations and oath needed when filling out a paper form.
Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax called the move a good first step toward implementing the state's online voter registration system.
Lawmakers authorized the State Election Board in 2015 to create the system allowing residents to register as voters online. The system won't be available until at least 2020.
"We've been wanting online voter registration for a long time," Ziriax said. "While this is not full-blown online voter registration, it's still a big step forward in modernizing elections in Oklahoma and I'm very happy to be moving forward with it."
The Election Board cannot move forward with the online voter registration portal until the Department of Public Safety upgrades its driver license system. The new voter file will need to communicate with servers at the public safety department.
"DPS has been in the progress of upgrading their driver license system for a number of years now," Ziriax said. "Until they complete that upgrade, we can't do the full-blown interface and do what we need to do to interface with their system."
Comments