In this Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 photo, Mubarez Ahmed hugs friends, relatives and persons involved in his release, as he leaves the William Dickerson Detention Facility in Detroit. Ahmed, who was convicted in a 2001 Detroit double homicide and served 16 years, was released after a judge recently granted him a new trial. Detroit News via AP Daniel Mears

Man convicted in 2001 Detroit double killing is released

The Associated Press

September 07, 2018 11:00 AM

HAMTRAMCK, Mich.

A man convicted in a 2001 Detroit double homicide has been released after a judge recently granted him a new trial.

Mubarez Ahmed was convicted in 2002 and served 16 years of a 40-to-60-year sentence. The 48-year-old remarked on "the air, the trees" and "freedom itself" Thursday after his release in the Detroit enclave of Hamtramck. He returns to court Monday.

Ahmed appealed in 2003, but was denied. The Detroit News reports the Wayne County court system's integrity unit later agreed with the Michigan Innocence Clinic at the University of Michigan Law School that Ahmed's murder conviction was tainted.

They say alternate suspects in the deaths of Lavelle Griffin and LaTanya White, who were shot in a car, weren't considered by police. The Innocence Clinic later identified another suspect.

