From poverty to star teacher, Hayes now eyes Congress seat

In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 photo, Jahana Hayes, right, Democratic nominee for Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, reviews photos in her Waterbury, Conn., campaign headquarters with campaign staffer Zeke Hodkin, who took a semester off from Middlebury College to be part of the candidate’s social media team. Hayes, a former National Teacher of the Year, will face Republican Manny Santos in the November general election. Susan Haigh AP Photo