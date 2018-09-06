Democratic Party transforming as it searches for leaders

In this Sept. 5, 2018, photo, Ayanna Pressley, who won the 7th Congressional District Democratic primary Tuesday, speaks at a Massachusetts Democratic Party unity event in Boston. When Pressley topped a 10-term congressman in a Massachusetts district once represented by John Fitzgerald Kennedy, she became the latest face of a burgeoning movement of the grassroots left. That movement is reshaping a Democratic Party still searching for leaders and identity in the era of Donald Trump. Bill Sikes AP Photo