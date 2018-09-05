Arkansas: ‘Sporadic’ issues with work rule reporting site

Arkansas officials say the website that people on the state's expanded Medicaid program use to report work activities under a new requirement to keep their coverage is experiencing "sporadic" issues.
The Department of Human Services said Wednesday that the domain name server is experiencing network issues that have impacted it and other agencies.
DHS says the issues could affect people as they log in and report their activities on the www.access.arkansas.gov site. Wednesday is the last day for enrollees to report August activities.
DHS says enrollees who are unable to report because of the issue can request a good cause exemption by sending an email to AWgoodcauserequest@dhs.arkansas.gov or by contacting their local DHS county office by close of business Oct. 5. The request should include information enrollees were trying to report.
