National Politics

Man shot by police after pulling gun at Maryland hotel

jdweb The Associated Press

September 03, 2018 01:20 PM

JESSUP, Md.

Authorities say a Maryland police officer shot and wounded a man who pulled out a gun after acting erratically in a hotel lobby.

Media outlets report that a Howard County police officer was among first responders who were called to an Extended Stay America hotel around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the man showed a gun and confronted police in the parking lot. An officer then shot the man.

He was taken to a hospital with what was thought to be a non-life-threatening wound. The man's identity wasn't immediately released.

  Comments  