FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts hangs in the window of a local business in Brooklyn, Iowa. Rob Tibbetts, father of slain Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts in a Saturday, Sept. 1, opinion piece spoke out against using his daughter’s death “to advance views she believed were profoundly racist,” a call that comes after President Donald Trump and others seized on the suspected killer’s citizenship to argue for changes in U.S. immigration laws.
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts hangs in the window of a local business in Brooklyn, Iowa. Rob Tibbetts, father of slain Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts in a Saturday, Sept. 1, opinion piece spoke out against using his daughter’s death “to advance views she believed were profoundly racist,” a call that comes after President Donald Trump and others seized on the suspected killer’s citizenship to argue for changes in U.S. immigration laws. Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts hangs in the window of a local business in Brooklyn, Iowa. Rob Tibbetts, father of slain Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts in a Saturday, Sept. 1, opinion piece spoke out against using his daughter’s death “to advance views she believed were profoundly racist,” a call that comes after President Donald Trump and others seized on the suspected killer’s citizenship to argue for changes in U.S. immigration laws. Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo

National Politics

Father of slain Iowa student decries using her as ‘pawn’

The Associated Press

September 02, 2018 12:33 PM

BROOKLYN, Iowa

The father of slain Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts says his daughter's death should not be used to promote political agendas.

A Mexican farmworker suspected of being in the U.S. illegally has been charged in Tibbetts' death.

Rob Tibbetts in a Saturday opinion piece in The Des Moines Register spoke out against using "Mollie's soul in advancing views she believed were profoundly racist." He says she's not a pawn to be used for debate and referenced Donald Trump Jr.

The president's son in an opinion piece published Friday said media outlets, Democrats and others haven't focused enough on the suspect's immigration status. He called for more border security.

The body of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts was found Aug. 21. Authorities believe she was abducted while out running July 18.

  Comments  