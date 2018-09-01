Lawsuit: Hawaii schools allowed bullying, violence

A class-action lawsuit alleges that Hawaii's public school administrators have systematically failed to protect students from bullying and harassment, leading to violent attacks.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports parents announced Friday the filing of the lawsuit in U.S. District Court against Hawaii State Department of Education Superintendent Christina Kishimoto and Department of Education employees.
The suit accuses the department of "deliberate indifference" that "needlessly puts the entire student population at risk of significant and irreparable damage."
Department of Education spokesman Derek Inoshita declined to comment on how the department handles bullying and harassment in general, or more specifically to address the allegations in the lawsuit.
Along with damages and other relief, the lawsuit calls for appointment of a special master to take over the Department of Education to ensure children's safety.
