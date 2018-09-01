Dubuque school officers attempt to be proactive

ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, SEPT. 1 - In this Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 photo, Dubuque Police school resource officer Nate Schmidt stops to talk with teacher/librarian Jean Bontemps and 10th-grader Riley Jurisic as he makes the rounds at Dubuque Senior High School in Dubuque, Iowa. School-based officers in Dubuque seek to maintain a focus on curbing inappropriate behaviors before they occur. Telegraph Herald via AP Dave Kettering