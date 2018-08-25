Devin Del Palacio, second from right, a Democrat running for the Arizona House of Representatives, speaks during an African-American candidates forum along with Democrat mayoral candidate Tim Seay, left, Justice of the Peace candidate Sharon Sauls, second from left, and Democrat candidate for Arizona Corporation Commission Kiana Maria Sears, right, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in Phoenix. They join at least 30 African-Americans running for local, state and federal office in Arizona this year.
Devin Del Palacio, second from right, a Democrat running for the Arizona House of Representatives, speaks during an African-American candidates forum along with Democrat mayoral candidate Tim Seay, left, Justice of the Peace candidate Sharon Sauls, second from left, and Democrat candidate for Arizona Corporation Commission Kiana Maria Sears, right, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in Phoenix. They join at least 30 African-Americans running for local, state and federal office in Arizona this year. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo

Arizona sees swell in number of African-American candidates

By MELISSA DANIELS Associated Press

August 25, 2018 12:32 PM

PHOENIX

At least 30 African-Americans are running for local, state and federal office in Arizona this year. Some political observers say the milestone is a result of increased engagement and a new pipeline of leadership.

State Rep. Reginald Bolding is one of two African-American state lawmakers currently serving in Arizona's 90-person state Legislature. He and other political watchers say more African-American candidates are running compared to past cycles. There are five other African-Americans running for the Legislature this year.

Data from the American Community Survey in 2016 show Arizona is home to around 270,000 black residents, or 4 percent of the state's overall population. That's about the same size as the state's Native American population, which is around 266,000 people.

Around 2 million residents, or 30.5 percent, are Hispanic. Almost 3.8 million residents are white.

