Interim Yankton police chief takes over position full-time

Yankton's interim police chief has been given the job on a full-time basis.
City Manager Amy Nelson recently announced that John Harris had accepted the position full-time, the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reported. Harris replaces Brian Paulsen, who retired in June, Nelson said.
"John indicated to me that he really loves Yankton and is enjoying getting to know the department and feels like he can create some really good change there," Nelson said.
Harris had retired from the profession after a lengthy career that spanned four states and more than 40 years. He said he originally had no intention to return to the field on a full-time basis, but he thinks he can make a positive difference in Yankton. Harris said he still loves the profession.
"I've been a police chief for over 21 years and I've been in four different states," Harris said. "This is one of the departments I hold right up at the top of any of the places I've been, seen or even looked at for other police agencies. I think what we have is an opportunity to create a major, positive difference for this whole community and internally inside the police department."
Dr. Wayne Kindle is the superintendent of the Yankton School District and was a member of the citizen's committee that helped with the search for the new chief. He said Harris has already handled multiple situations well during his time in the interim position.
"I can tell you with 100 percent confidence there was no doubt that he is a great person that knows what he needs to do as police chief," Kindle said.
Comments