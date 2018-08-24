Charities helped with fixing homes, other needs after Harvey

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2017, file photo, a man walks past debris from homes on his street damaged in flooding from Hurricane Harvey as an oil refinery stands in the background in Port Arthur, Texas. Although many Texas families are still struggling to recover from Hurricane Harvey a year after it caused widespread damage and flooding along the Gulf Coast and in and around Houston, daily life has mostly returned to normal in many of the hardest hit communities. David Goldman, File AP Photo