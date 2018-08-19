Judge’s biggest case: the Parkland school shootings

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 file photo, Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, right, speaks to South Florida Sun -Sentinel attorney Dana McElroy at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Scherer was randomly assigned the murder case of Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland, Fla. teenager who admitted killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, and wounding 17 more. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File Amy Beth Bennett