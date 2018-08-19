EXCHANGE: Valmeyer rises from the depths years after flood

This 1993 file photo shows a flooded home after the flood of 1993. in Valmeyer, Ill. In the summer of 1993, Southern Illinois experienced one of the most costly and devastating floods in U.S. history. According to the National Weather Service, the flood crested on Aug. 1, 1993, when experts estimated 1 million cubic feet of water passed the St. Louis Arch every second. It did an estimated $15 billion in damages and is considered the most devastating flood in the history of the United States. Belleville News-Democrat, via AP File Brad Kellerman