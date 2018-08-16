In this Aug. 2, 2018, photo, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, right, shakes hands with a woman at the Pilgrim Senior Center in Warwick, R.I. Former Secretary of State Matt Brown is challenging Raimondo in the Sept. 12 Democratic primary as she seeks a second term.
In this Aug. 2, 2018, photo, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, right, shakes hands with a woman at the Pilgrim Senior Center in Warwick, R.I. Former Secretary of State Matt Brown is challenging Raimondo in the Sept. 12 Democratic primary as she seeks a second term. Michelle R. Smith AP Photo
In this Aug. 2, 2018, photo, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, right, shakes hands with a woman at the Pilgrim Senior Center in Warwick, R.I. Former Secretary of State Matt Brown is challenging Raimondo in the Sept. 12 Democratic primary as she seeks a second term. Michelle R. Smith AP Photo

National Politics

Democratic governor faces tough re-election in Rhode Island

By MICHELLE R. SMITH Associated Press

August 16, 2018 12:18 AM

WARWICK, R.I.

Rhode Island's governor is facing a tough re-election fight in a year that's supposed to be a good one for Democrats and women.

Gov. Gina Raimondo has raised $7 million, seven times her closest rival. But she's facing a spirited challenge from the left in the Sept. 12 primary.

Raimondo has been highlighting the improving economy and a free college tuition program. Even so, many voters say they're disappointed in her close corporate ties.

Raimondo's approval ratings remain tepid. It's a stark difference from 2014, when many saw her as a figure to watch nationally.

She's been criticized for failures of leadership as governor, including her 2016 decision to launch a computer system for state benefits such as food stamps, despite warnings from federal officials that it wasn't ready.

  Comments  