Sheriff’s office says man died in 3-vehicle collision

Authorities say a man died after his car collided with two other vehicles at an intersection near an Omaha suburb.
The crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. Monday just south of Papillion (puh-PIHL'-yuhn).
The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says the man's car was hit by a northbound vehicle as he attempted to turn left to head south, and then the third vehicle was struck.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other drivers were not injured. The names of those involved haven't been released.
