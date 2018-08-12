Group seeks to end closed primary elections in Nevada

Nevada residents who say they are tired of political parties are working on an initiative to scrap the state's primary elections and instead allow all candidates to compete in a single November election.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Army veteran Doug Goodman was motivated to start the movement after he found that as a nonpartisan voter, he is limited on what races he can vote in during Nevada's closed primary elections.
He started a group called Nevadans for Election Reform. The group filed the initiative, Greater Choice-Greater Voice, with the Nevada's Secretary of State's office in September.
The group needs to collect more than 112,000 signatures by Nov. 13.
If the initiative is successful, Nevada would become the first state to completely do away with the major-party primary system.
