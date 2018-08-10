Tempe freeway reopens after closure due to storm flooding

A Tempe freeway was reopened before the Friday morning commute after being closed several hours due to flooding from storms with heavy rain and strong winds downed power lines and trees across metro Phoenix.
State officials said U.S. 60 reopened around 4:40 a.m. after being closed at about 1 a.m. after storms swept through Thursday night.
The National Weather Service reported average rainfall of 0.25 inch (0.6 centimeter) but said that some locations got much more, including two with 3.5 inches (9 centimeters).
Street flooding topped curbs in some areas while blowing dust cut visibility to a quarter-mile 0.25 mile (0.4 kilometer).
Apache Junction and Scottsdale were among cities reporting road closures, and the Red Cross said 30 people were displaced by flooding in a Mesa apartment complex's first floor.
