Burgum clarifies remarks made to Trump about addiction

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is clarifying remarks he made to President Donald Trump about the rate of addiction among the state's inmates.
Trump met with some governors and state attorneys general in New Jersey Thursday to discuss prison reform.
Burgum told Trump that "100 percent of the women" and "85 percent of men" in North Dakota's prison system have the "disease of addiction."
Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki says the Republican governor meant to say that in some months, all women and up to 85 percent of men who enter the prison system suffer from addiction. Nowatzki says a corrected statement is being sent to the White House.
Nowatzki did not know the actual percentage of inmates who suffer from some form of addiction.
