Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette talks to supporters, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Midland, Mich. Former Democratic legislative leader Gretchen Whitmer and Republican state Attorney General Schuette won the nominations to run for Michigan governor on Tuesday, advancing to a November showdown to succeed term-limited Republican Rick Snyder.
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette talks to supporters, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Midland, Mich. Former Democratic legislative leader Gretchen Whitmer and Republican state Attorney General Schuette won the nominations to run for Michigan governor on Tuesday, advancing to a November showdown to succeed term-limited Republican Rick Snyder. Saginaw News via AP Nate Manley
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette talks to supporters, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Midland, Mich. Former Democratic legislative leader Gretchen Whitmer and Republican state Attorney General Schuette won the nominations to run for Michigan governor on Tuesday, advancing to a November showdown to succeed term-limited Republican Rick Snyder. Saginaw News via AP Nate Manley

National Politics

Schuette, Whitmer want 3 debates in Michigan governor’s race

The Associated Press

August 10, 2018 05:29 AM

LANSING, Mich.

Republican Bill Schuette and Democrat Gretchen Whitmer want to square off in at least three televised debates in their race for Michigan governor.

Schuette, the state's attorney general, on Thursday proposed a minimum of three debates before November's election — one in Detroit, one in Grand Rapids and an additional debate or debates in Flint, Lansing or Traverse City.

Whitmer, a former legislative leader, is proposing three debates. She wants one in Detroit focused on education and skills training, one in Flint focused on water and infrastructure and one in Grand Rapids focused on health care.

Whitmer and Schuette won their primaries this week. Debate negotiations could begin in coming weeks.

In 2014 and 2010, Rick Snyder met for one debate against his Democratic opponent in each year.

  Comments  