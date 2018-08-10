Dem New Mexico House speaker defends candidate hit by audit

In this May 15, 2018, photo, Andrea Romero, a candidate for House District 46, takes part in a Democratic primary candidate forum in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The New Mexico state auditor says an agency of New Mexico municipalities surrounding Los Alamos National Laboratory approved improper reimbursement for alcohol and baseball tickets. The audit released Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, hits former Regional Coalition of LANL Communities executive director Andrea Romero over reimbursements as she seeks to win a seat in New Mexico’s House of Representatives. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Eddie Moore AP