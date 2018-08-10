In this May 15, 2018, photo, Andrea Romero, a candidate for House District 46, takes part in a Democratic primary candidate forum in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The New Mexico state auditor says an agency of New Mexico municipalities surrounding Los Alamos National Laboratory approved improper reimbursement for alcohol and baseball tickets. The audit released Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, hits former Regional Coalition of LANL Communities executive director Andrea Romero over reimbursements as she seeks to win a seat in New Mexico’s House of Representatives. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)
Dem New Mexico House speaker defends candidate hit by audit

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS Associated Press

August 10, 2018 01:59 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

New Mexico Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf is defending a Democratic House candidate slammed in a state audit for improper reimbursements as head of an agency that promotes the Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Egolf told The Associated Press this week that a report released by State Auditor Wayne Johnson showed Andrea Romero acted properly to correct reimbursements as executive director of the Regional Coalition of LANL Communities.

The Democratic leader says he is not asking Romero to drop out the race for a House seat in Santa Fe and looks forward to working with her.

The audit hits Romero over unlawful reimbursements. Romero said she paid them all back.

Republican Party of New Mexico Executive Director Ryan Gleason says Romero's "chronic habit of breaking the law for personal enrichment" should disqualify her for elected office.

