Marine Corps rotates commander of special operations unit

The Marine Corps is changing commanders in charge of preparing its special operations units for action.
Maj. Gen. Daniel Yoo takes over Friday as head of the Marine Corps Special Operations Command at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He succeeds Lt. Gen. Carl Mundy III, who leaves after two years of leading the elite Marine units.
Yoo will be responsible for manning, training and equipping Raider task forces for mostly covert overseas missions. He previously commanded special operations missions for all U.S. military services in the Pacific region.
The current incarnation of the Marine Raiders was formed in 2006 with historic links to World War II commando units, amid the global war on terror.
Comments