In close Kansas governor race, 2 teens got about 4,000 votes

In a Republican primary for Kansas governor where Gov. Jeff Colyer and Secretary of State Kris Kobach are only 171 votes apart, the quirky candidacies of two 17-year-olds might have made a difference.
The two high school candidates — Tyler Ruzich of Prairie Village and Joseph Tutera Jr. of Overland Park — attracted a total of 3,758 votes in Tuesday's GOP primary.
Political science professor Bob Beatty says there's no way of knowing if those votes would have gone to Kobach, Colyer or someone else if the teenagers weren't on the ballot.
The Wichita Eagle reports Ruzich says he has no regrets about running. He says he and Tutera were astonished by the number of votes they received.
Provisional and mail-in ballots are being counted to determine the election's outcome.
