2 eastern New Mexico counties ease fire restrictions

Two eastern New Mexico counties are lifting fire restrictions as summer storms have helped ease some extreme drought conditions in the state.
The Eastern New Mexico News reports Curry County commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to lift a burn ban in effect since March following a recommendation from the county's fire and safety director.
And the Roosevelt County Commission unanimously voted to rescind the burn ban in the unincorporated areas of the county that had been in place since April 17.
Portales Fire Chief Gary Nuckols says the burn ban, drought conditions on the eastern side of the Roosevelt County have improved.
Nuckols said weather forecasts show temperatures under 90 degrees and an increase in humidity across the county, both of which will decrease fire danger
Comments