Satanist convicted of disrupting government meeting

A Florida religious freedom activist and self-proclaimed Satanist has been convicted of disrupting a government meeting.
The Pensacola News Journal reports that a judge found David Suhor guilty this week of trespassing and resisting arrest and sentenced him to three months of probation.
Authorities say Suhor, a member of the West Florida Chapter of The Satanic Temple, was arrested at an Emerald Coast Utilities Authority meeting in February. ECUA Chairwoman Lois Benson says the board holds a prayer before the meeting officially starts. Suhor approached the dais and continued to recite the Lord's Prayer after Benson tried to start the meeting.
Officials say an Escambia County deputy and a security guard had to drag Suhor from the meeting.
Suhor drew national attention in 2016 when he delivered a Satanic prayer before the Pensacola City Council in 2016.
